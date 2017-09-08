Long Beach bank robbery suspects arrested in New Orleans

Two New Orleans residents have been arrested in connection with the Aug. 16 armed robbery of The First Bank in Long Beach, Police Chief Wayne McDowell said.
He identified them Friday as Aaron Rudolph, 25, and Kyandre Moten, 22.
Rudolph and an unidentified man robbed the bank at Klondyke and Pineville roads about 11:48 a.m. Aug. 16 and fled in a car, McDowell said. One held a gun on a teller while the other held a gun on the bank manager, according to initial reports.
Police had released a picture of a woman who was asking questions at the bank shortly before the holdup and reportedly was seen at the men’s vehicle. Moten is the woman shown, and she was involved with the two suspects, McDowell said.
Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner has set bonds at $500,000 for each of them.
Rudolph and Moten were booked at the Orleans Parish jail in New Orleans about 10 p.m. Thursday, the jail docket shows. They will be extradited to the Harrison County jail.
Hammond, Louisiana, police had come to the bank robbery scene because two men with similar descriptions had robbed a Hammond bank at gunpoint about an hour earlier.
“We’ve been working with Hammond and the FBI in New Orleans since it happened,” McDowell said.
“It’s still an active investigation.”
The second man believed involved in the Long Beach heist has not been identified.
If anyone recognizes the man from a surveillance picture, call the Long Beach Police Department at 228-863-7292, call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898, or call your nearest law enforcement agency.
McDowell said he’s unsure if Hammond police have filed charges against the couple. No additional charges were on their docket entries Friday afternoon.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
