Man gets multiple sex crime charges involving a child and vulnerable person

A Biloxi man facing child exploitation charges is being held at the Harrison County jail on bonds of $700,000 on new charges of sex crimes against children and a vulnerable person.
Quincy Joseph Labauve, 31, was arrested Thursday night on charges filed by the Biloxi Police Department and the Gulfport Police Department.
Charges in Biloxi came after the Attorney General’s Office began investigating Labauve on child pornography concerns, Biloxi Police Lt. Christopher De Back said. The AG’s Office arrested Labauve on May 25 on two counts of exploitation of a child, the state’s charge for child pornography.
“Information that came up in that investigation indicated there were actual victims in Biloxi,” De Back said.
The initial report to Biloxi police came in July 31, and police searched Labauve’s home computers, he said.
Biloxi police have arrested Labauve on one count each of exploitation of a child and sexual battery of a child. Both victims are girls he knows who are under the age of 16, De Back said.
“The crimes in Biloxi happened over the past few years,” he said.
Gulfport police have arrested Labauve on two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes and one count each of gratification of lust against a vulnerable person and attempted sexual battery by a person of trust.
Labauve is held at the Harrison County jail pending an court appearance on the new six charges.
He had been out of jail on a $100,000 bond since his arrest in May, the jail docket shows.
