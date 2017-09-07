Do you know this man? Cops release more pictures from Biloxi bank holdup

Police have released more pictures of a bank robbery suspect in hopes that someone will recognize the man.
The man who robbed the BancorpSouth on Pass Road on Tuesday was first described as a golfer when the holdup was reported about 10:40 a.m. The bank is just west of Beauvoir Road.
The man was wearing a white cap, white polo shirt and khaki pants, Police Lt. Christopher De Back said. The man appears to have some type of mark on his face and is believed to be in his 50s.
The FBI is assisting in the investigation, De Back said. That’s a routine procedure when a financial institution is robbed.
The man did not show a weapon or threaten that he had one, but he had a black folder and a note asking a teller to give him money, De Back said. The man walked left with an undisclosed amount of money and walked off toward the north.
“We are following up on all tips received,” De Back said.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information that could help police find him is asked to call the Biloxi Police Department Dispatch line at 228-392-0641, its Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
