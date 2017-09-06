Cops say they found a prostitute at a hotel — and her pimp was in the next room.

A complaint of suspicious activity at a hotel led to a self-professed prostitute who identified the man in an adjacent room as her pimp, an investigator said.
Rachel Pattylo Reilly, 26, of Carriere, told officers Christopher Alexander Nelson, 21, of Gulfport, “was pimping her out,” said Jeremy Skinner, commander of the Hancock County Narcotics Division.
Depuities arrested both of them after Diamondhead police received a complaint about 11 p.m. Saturday at Diamondhead Inn & Suites, Skinner said. The hotel is on Live Oak Drive just north of Interstate 10 Exit 16 to Diamondhead
Reilly was alone in her hotel room when Diamondhead deputies arrived.
Police had asked for a K-9 team because they believed drugs were in the rooms, Skinner said.
Deputies arrested both of them on a felony charge of possession of meth. They also arrested Nelson on a charge of promoting prostitution; that charge also is a felony.
Reilly is not considered a victim, according to Skinner.
“She admitted she was a willing participant,” he said. “It’s not a case where it would appear that it was human trafficking, like she was being held against her will. She would refer to him (Nelson) as her protector.”
Skinner said Nelson also admitted he was pimping, overseeing her services of selling sex for money.
“They were in it together.”
Both remained in custody Wednesday at the Hancock County jail. Nelson’s bonds total $35,000. Reilly’s bond is $5,000.
A court date for each is set for Oct. 10.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
