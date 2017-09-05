He was rear-ended in a chase that caused damage to a home, cops say. Now he’s in jail.

Crashes that left the front of a pickup stuck inside of an Orange Grove home occurred after its driver chased a man who took his rifle, police said.
The truck was chasing a car south on Olivette Drive on Monday when the vehicles collided at Klein Road, Gulfport Police Cmdr. Chris Ryle said.
The owner of the truck was chasing the car because Randy Zachary Harris Jr. reportedly stole his rifle, Ryle said.
Harris, 31, is on parole on a cocaine transfer conviction from a 2012 arrest in Biloxi, the Harrison County jail docket shows.
The truck rear-ended the car, Ryle said. The vehicles busted through a chain-link fence at a vacant rental home on Klein by Beverly Drive. The car spun around in the yard and the truck careened through the front of the brick house.
After the crash, police were told Harris had taken the rifle out of the truck, pointed it at its owner and fled with the weapon, Ryle said.
The driver of the truck and Harris each had a passenger.
Police did not charge the driver of the truck in connection with the crash. They seized the rifle and returned it to him, Ryle said.
Police arrested Harris on misdemeanor charges of pointing and aiming, petit larceny and contempt of court in an unrelated case.
They also arrested him on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
Harris is held with no bond on a parole warrant.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
