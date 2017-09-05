Gulfport woman’s car, purse stolen after man snuck in the back door, police say

A man went in the back door of a home on Beach Boulevard and stole a woman’s purse and car keys, and left with her vehicle, a police spokesman said.
Police have extradited Mobile resident Christopher Ramos, 22, to Gulfport to face charges of residential burglary and auto theft, Gulfport Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
The homeowner, who didn’t know Ramos, reported the burglary and theft about 7 a.m. May 6, Bromen said. It occurred in the 1200 block of Beach Boulevard, also known as U.S. 90, in a neighborhood west of Cowan Road.
Police found the woman’s vehicle in Moss Point and identified Ramos as the suspect, Bromen said.
Ramos was arrested on warrants in Mobile on Aug. 26. He was taken to the Harrison County jail on Saturday.
Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner has set his bonds at a total of $50,000.
