Christopher Ramos
Christopher Ramos
Christopher Ramos

Crime

Gulfport woman’s car, purse stolen after man snuck in the back door, police say

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

September 05, 2017 5:57 AM

Gulfport

A man went in the back door of a home on Beach Boulevard and stole a woman’s purse and car keys, and left with her vehicle, a police spokesman said.

Police have extradited Mobile resident Christopher Ramos, 22, to Gulfport to face charges of residential burglary and auto theft, Gulfport Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.

The homeowner, who didn’t know Ramos, reported the burglary and theft about 7 a.m. May 6, Bromen said. It occurred in the 1200 block of Beach Boulevard, also known as U.S. 90, in a neighborhood west of Cowan Road.

Police found the woman’s vehicle in Moss Point and identified Ramos as the suspect, Bromen said.

Ramos was arrested on warrants in Mobile on Aug. 26. He was taken to the Harrison County jail on Saturday.

Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner has set his bonds at a total of $50,000.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Long Beach police looking for armed bank robbery suspects

Long Beach police looking for armed bank robbery suspects 1:19

Long Beach police looking for armed bank robbery suspects
Mother has a message for 'child predator' who filmed her 4-year-old daughter 1:47

Mother has a message for 'child predator' who filmed her 4-year-old daughter
Sheriff answers questions concerning shooting of Harrison County deputy 10:47

Sheriff answers questions concerning shooting of Harrison County deputy

View More Video