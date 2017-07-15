Man arrested in shooting probe indicted on drug-trafficking and firearm charges

A man arrested during a police investigation of a shooting has been indicted on federal charges that accuse him of firearm violations and the trafficking of crystal meth.
Jeremy Devon King, 23, is charged in a four-count indictment handed up after his arrest in a traffic stop on June 17.
A felon, he is accused of using a firearm in drug-trafficking activity and of distributing about two pounds of crystal meth on the Mississippi Coast since his release from prison in January. King had served time for a drug possession conviction from a 2011 arrest, the Harrison County jail docket shows.
Gulfport police had responded to a shooting June 17 on Royal Pine Drive and were looking for suspect vehicles a witness described as a silver Mercedes-Benz and a red Mitsubishi, a DEA Task Force agent said in an affidavit.
The Gulfport Police Department’s Neighborhood Enforcement Team pulled over a silver Mercedes driven by King on Klein Road. His passenger was detained after police saw a silver Smith and Wesson handgun on the passenger-side floorboard.
Officers found a plastic bag containing 108.6 grams of meth in the glove box, the agent said. That amount is about 22 doses for a regular meth user, narcotics sources say.
According to the affidavit, King admitted during questioning that he was at the shooting and said his family members were involved. King said he didn’t fire any shots and didn’t think anyone had been struck by bullets.
Admits being a dealer, agent says
King reportedly confessed he is a marijuana and meth dealer and said he had bought meth for distribution earlier that day.
He also admitted he had been distributing crystal meth, or ice — the purest form of meth — in Gulfport and neighboring areas for about five months, the document says.
The 5:40 p.m. shooting on June 17 led to the arrest of Thomas James Everett Jr., 20, on aggravated assault charges. Everett is accused of shooting at two people; police have said they were not wounded but two vehicles were struck. Police arrested Everett later that night on DeBuys Road.
Police have said Everett fired the shots after he fought with someone who had left the scene. It’s unclear if King or his passenger were involved in the fight.
King has been held for federal marshals since his arrest.
An indictment filed Tuesday has charged him with conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute meth, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
King will be arraigned in U.S. District Court on July 20.
He faces charges punishable by 10 or more years in prison, according to a detention order.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
