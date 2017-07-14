A cop was conducting a routine traffic stop. Then the driver hit reverse, police say

A man was arrested on a charge of assaulting a police officer, said Gulfport police Sgt. Joshua Bromen.
Orlando Moore, 29, also faces charges for multiple traffic violations and an outstanding warrant through Harrison County for possession of a stolen firearm.
At 6:49 p.m. Thursday, Bromen said Moore was stopped for a traffic violation in the area of 19th Street and Henderson Avenue.
During the investigation, Moore was instructed to exit the vehicle. Moore gave the officers false information and ran back to his vehicle, entering the driver’s side, Bromen said.
An officer attempted to remove Moore, who placed the vehicle into reverse, striking the officer, Bromen said, and the officer was forced to hold onto the vehicle to prevent further injury.
Bromen said Moore’s vehicle came to rest after striking a Gulfport police vehicle and a fence. The officers were able to arrest Moore after a brief struggle. The officer received medical treatment for minor injuries.
Moore was transported to the Harrison County jail and is held on a $50,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner. Moore also has a bond of $1,3643.25 for traffic violations. No bond was set for his outstanding warrant through Harrison County.
