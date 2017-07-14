South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, July 13, 2017

Adrienne Holloway, 47, was arrested July 13, 2017, by MDOC on a drug court violation.
Aimee Kelly, 35, was arrested July 13, 2017, by MDOC on a probation warrant for credit card forgery.
Amanda Brown, 30, was arrested July 13, 2017, by Ocean Springs Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Ariel Holloway, 24, was arrested July 13, 2017, by MDOC on a probation warrant for burglary of all but a dwelling.
Christopher Cole, 31, was arrested July 13, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of simple domestic assault.
Daniel Hemphill, 50, was arrested July 13, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a parole warrant for receiving stolen property. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of failure to appear and is on a hold for MDOC.
Darryl Edgerton, 62, was arrested July 13, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Dennis Waltman, 36, was arrested July 13, 2017, on a probation warrant for burglary.
Derrick Turner, 37, was arrested July 13, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of felony domestic violence.
Dietrich McClain, 34, was arrested July 13, 2017, on a revocation of probation on a charge of embezzlement.
Haleigh Hudson, 19, was arrested July 12 and booked July 13, 2017, by Gulfport Police on charges of kidnapping and sexual battery.
Heather Cauley, 27, was arrested July 13, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of failure to appear.
Jennifer Reed, 44, was arrested July 13, 2017, by Gulfport Police on three charges of embezzlement and possession of a controlled substance, meth.
Kearia Howard, 29, was arrested July 13, 2017, on a pluries capias warrant for controlled substance violations.
Kevin Sisk, 62, was arrested July 13, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of shoplifting, third offense.
Lily Johnston, 41, was arrested July 13, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of burglary of a dwelling.
Orlando Moore, 29, was arrested July 13, 2017, by Gulfport Police on charges of possession of a stolen firearm and simple assault. He also faces misdemeanor charges of careless driving, no seat belt, obstructing arrest and no license.
Paul Brichka, 34, was arrested July 13, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of malicious mischief. He also faces misdemeanor charges of willful trespassing and disorderly conduct, failure to comply.
Roger Mercer, 38, was arrested July 13, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on two charges of transfer of a controlled substance.
Stephen Brown, 32, was arrested July 13, 2017, by Ocean Springs Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Thomas Goff, 49, was arrested July 13, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute meth amphetamine.
