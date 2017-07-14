Taynelle Eley, 40, was arrested July 13, 2017, by D'Iberville Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth. She also faces misdemeanor charges of trespassing, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Crime

July 14, 2017 7:55 AM

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, July 13, 2017

Sun Herald

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Thursday, July 13, 2017, by Coast law enforcement officials. The charges listed were those shown on the docket at the time it was accessed by the Sun Herald.

