Biloxi police are looking for this person who they say broke into cars in the Sunkist Country Club neighborhood.
Biloxi police are looking for this person who they say broke into cars in the Sunkist Country Club neighborhood. Nicholas Sonnier Biloxi Police Department
Biloxi police are looking for this person who they say broke into cars in the Sunkist Country Club neighborhood. Nicholas Sonnier Biloxi Police Department

Crime

July 13, 2017 5:12 PM

String of auto burglaries reported in two Biloxi neighborhoods

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

Biloxi police need the public’s help identifying people caught on camera breaking into cars in two neighborhoods.

Police on Monday responded to the Goose Pointe subdivision off Pass Road after receiving reports of two car burglaries.

Two people wearing makeshift masks and gloves were seen walking through the neighborhood and pulling on doorhandles of vehicles marked in driveways, said police Lt. Chris De Back.

The suspects entered one vehicle in the subdivision about 3:30 a.m., De Back said.

About two weeks earlier, two people wearing masks to cover their face broke into at least seven vehicles in the Sunkist Country Club neighborhood between June 27 and June 28, De Back said.

Surveillance photos from Sunkist showed the suspects entering three of those vehicles about 1:30 a.m. June 28.

De Back said cell phones, tablets and loose change were among the items taken out of the vehicles.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641 or the Biloxi police Criminal Investigations Divsion at 228-435-6112. Tips can also be emailed to ciu@biloxi.ms.us.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

$5000 reward offered for info on July 1st hit-and-run in Biloxi

$5000 reward offered for info on July 1st hit-and-run in Biloxi 1:41

$5000 reward offered for info on July 1st hit-and-run in Biloxi
2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 5:01

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault
Man fatally shot in Biloxi 1:06

Man fatally shot in Biloxi

View More Video