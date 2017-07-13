The car was stolen in Gulfport. He was found with it in George County.

A Hattiesburg man found with a car stolen in Gulfport also stole a vehicle in George County, Sheriff Keith Havard said.
John James Daniel, 38, was arrested in George County on a charge of receiving stolen property Tuesday. He was in possession of a 2011 Nissan Sentra reported stolen in Gulfport on Sunday, Havard said in a news release.
Daniel also was wanted in connection with the theft of a 1996 Ford Ranger reported stolen in George County on June 24, Havard said. He also is suspected of another auto theft in Hattiesburg.
During the investigation, deputies arrested Stacy Michelle Banks, 41, of Gulfport, on a charge of hindering prosecution, Havard said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information that can help is asked to call the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811. Or give an anonymous tip to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-787-5898.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
