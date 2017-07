$5000 reward offered for info on July 1st hit-and-run in Biloxi

Lt. Christopher De Back of the Biloxi Police Department holds a press conference in order for the Mississippi Coat Crime Stoppers to announce a $5,000 reward offered for information leading to an arrest in a hit-and-run that left a woman in critical condition in Biloxi. The hit-and-run occurred on July 1 on Howard Avenue and just north of Reynoir Street.