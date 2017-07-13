Biloxi police looking for person of interest in weekend auto burglaries

Biloxi police are looking for a man they say burglarized several vehicles from the parking lot of a hotel on Beach Boulevard.
Biloix Police Lt. Chris DeBack said in a press release the burglaries happened on July 8 between midnight and 2 a.m. in a hotel parking lot in the 2400 block of Beach Boulevard. DeBack said the cars were unlocked during the burglaries. He did not say what had been taken from the cars.
DeBack said the person of interest in a white male with shoulder length brown hair and long sideburns. He was last seen driving a gold four-door Chevy Silverado truck with a black toolbox in the bed.
If you have any information about the burglaries, call Biloxi police at 228-435-6112.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
