Crime

July 12, 2017 3:44 PM

2 men held wireless store employee at gunpoint, Gautier police say

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

Two men robbed an AT&T store at gunpoint, but they left behind evidence that will likely lead to arrests, Gautier police say.

Police say two males entered the AT&T Wireless store on the 2500 block of U.S. 90 at 7:12 p.m. Tuesday and held an employee at gunpoint while taking merchandise from the store.

The men left the store and headed east to an adjacent shopping center, where they got into a black vehicle and left the scene.

Gautier Detective Meagan Vasquez collected evidence from the scene and has developed suspects, police say, and arrests are expected.

If the public has information about the armed robbery, call the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_

