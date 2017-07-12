Man shot to death at Lucedale cookout, police say

Police are investigating a homicide that occurred during a cookout on South Pine Street on Tuesday night.
Chief Callum Fairley said Demetrius Pate, 33, died of a what looks to be a single gunshot from a 12-gauge shotgun.
Fairley said a officer was on patrol about 9:40 p.m. when they came upon a crowd of between 50 and 75 people enjoying a cookout at South Pine and Estes streets.
“He was driving through when he heard a single gunshot, so he came back to investigate,” Fairley said.
The officer noticed a white SUV that was idling and he approached it, and saw blood on the vehicle. That’s when the officer saw Pate lying on the ground.
Fairley said he believes Pate was standing outside the idling vehicle when he was shot.
In the course of the investigation, Lucedale police have identified a person of interest they want to question: Demetrius Spivery, 31, whom Fairley said Pate had had issues with in the past.
Anyone with information on Spivery is asked to call Lucedale police at 601-947-3261.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
