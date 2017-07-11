Can’t get a job because of your criminal record? Free clinic can help

Anyone who has been denied a job because of their criminal record can get help at a free clinic on the Coast.
The Mississippi Center for Justice’s Equal Justice Works AmeriCorps Legal Fellow and the Men of God are hosting an expungement clinic from 2-6 p.m. Friday at Morning Star Baptist Church on 406 Sycamore St. in Bay St. Louis.
Only state criminal offenses that happened in Mississippi are eligible to be cleared.
Those interested should bring the following documents:
▪ A copy of your criminal history report/rap sheet/background check
▪ For misdemeanor expungements, a copy of the abstract of court record that contains your date of arrest and arresting agency
▪ For felony expungements, a copy of your sentencing order that contains your date of arrest and the arresting agency
▪ For dismissals and all other matters, an order of dismissal/nolle prosequi/no bill/non adjudication that contains your date of arrest and the arresting agency
▪ Proof that all terms and conditions of your sentence are completed.
For more information on the clinic, call 228-435-7284.
Comments