Pursuit in Biloxi ends after man fled from crash into Jackson County

A driver who fled from a traffic stop in Biloxi sped across city streets and through Ocean Springs before the vehicle crashed in Jackson County, Biloxi police said.
Cody Blasingame, 26, of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, was driving a vehicle reported stolen to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department in Florida, Biloxi Police Lt. Christopher De Back said.
An officer had tried to stop the vehicle on an improper equipment violation about 4:07 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Main Street, he said. As the officer approached, the vehicle took off, traveling toward Biloxi Bay Boulevard and turning on several streets.
The vehicle stopped at Jeff Davis Avenue and Irish Hill Drive, but just long enough for two passengers to get out, De Back said.
The pursuit crossed the Biloxi Bay Bridge and continued on U.S. 90 through Ocean Springs, where the vehicle struck another vehicle at Mississippi 57. Blasingame got out and ran a short distance before he was taken into custody.
He, his female passenger and a person in the other vehicle were taken to a hospital.
Blasingame was arrested on charges of possession of stolen property and eluding, both felonies, and a misdemeanor charge of improper equipment. More charges are pending, De Back said.
Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set bonds at a total of $150,000 on the felonies.
The woman traveling with Blasingame was not arrested.
De Back said the Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
