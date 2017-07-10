Did alleged burglars return to the scene of the crime?

Two teenagers and a juvenile are accused of burglarizing the same home twice in one night, police said.
A family member had stopped by a relative’s home on Harris Avenue on Friday night and realized someone had broken a glass window to get in, Assistant Police Chief Alan Bond said.
The family member called police and later left, and returned but heard someone in the house and called police again.
No one was inside when officers arrived. Police found the suspects walking in the area and they had items they’d just stolen, Bond said. The items, including money, were small enough to be easily concealed — until they encountered police, he said.
Police also recovered items stolen from the first burglary, Bond said.
Police arrested Willie Ray Johnson Jr., 19, and Antonius Domonitious Young, 18, on two counts each of burglary of a dwelling.
The juvenile’s charges will be handled through Harrison County Youth Court.
Johnson and Young were booked in the county jail Saturday morning. They were each being held on a $50,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments