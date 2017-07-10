South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9, 2017

Adam Bennett Dedual, 18, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Sunday, July 9, 2017, on two counts of taking a motor vehicle and a warrant from D'Iberville on a charge of burglary of a dwelling.
Amanda Marie Potter, 28, was arrested by the Narcotics Task Force on Saturday, July 8, 2017, on a charge of possession of a counterfeit substance.
Angel Ortiz-Carbrera, 28, was arrested by the D'Iberville Police Department on Saturday, July 8, 2017, on suspicion of violating immigration laws and misdemeanor charges of failure to yield and no proof of driver's license or insurance.
Anthony James Poole, 48, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on Sunday, July 8, 2017, on a probation warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Antonio Malik Pruitt, 23, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department n Saturday, July 8, 2017, on a probation warrant from a burglary conviction, felony charges of eluding and a controlled substance violation and a misdemeanor charge of simple possession of marijuana.
Antonius Demonitious Young, 18, was arrested by the Long Beach Police Department on Saturday, July 8, 2017, on two counts of residential burglary.
Billy Joe Ecroyd, 40, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, July 8, on a probation warrant from an auto theft conviction.
Bobby Lee Anderson, 34, was arrested by the D'Iberville Police Department on Sunday, July 9, 2017, on two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of uttering a forged instrument.
Corey Dustin Benton, 26, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Sunday, July 9, 2017, on a warrant from MDOC on a burglary conviction and a charge of resisting/obstructing arrest.
David Luke Bourgeois, 31, was arrested by the Hancock County Sheriff's Department on Sunday, June 9, 2017, on a charge of burglary of a dwelling.
Dennis Deford Waltman, 36, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections on Saturday, July 8, 2017, on a probation warrant.
Dustin Lee Suttles, 26, was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, July 8, 2017, on a charge of possession of a counterfeit substance.
Eric Thomas Rumery, 32, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on Sunday, July 9, 2017, on charges of possession of hydrocodone and lisdexamfetamine (Vyvanse), and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and no proof of a driver's license or insurance.
Jennifer Lee Pepper, 34, was arrested by the Hancock County Sheriff's Department on Sunday, July 9, 2017, on a charge of burglary of a dwelling.
Joseph Julius Ledet, 50, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, July 7, 2017, on c stolen property charge from the Jefferson Parish (La.) Sheriff's Department and a bonding company surrendered him on a pending charge of burglary of a dwelling.
Joshua Caine Johnson, 27, was arrested by the Pascagoula Police Department on Saturday, July 8, 2017, on a charge of possession of a counterfeit substance and five counts of failure to appear in court.
Marvin Darrell Towner, 39, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Sunday, July 9, 2017. on an alias capias warrant on a residential burglary charge.
Moses Leon Dennis, 28, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Sunday, July 9, 2017, on two probation warrants, one involving alleged cocaine possession, and a charge of failure to appear in court.
Norman Shannon Franklin, 39, was arrested by the D'Iberville Police Department on Saturday, July 11, 2017, on a hold from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Pattie K Nelson, 53, was arrested by the Hancock County Sheriff's Department on Sunday, July 9, 2017, on a charge of burglary of a dwelling.
Robert Barnett Louis III, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Sunday, July 9, 2017, on a charge of burglary of a dwelling.
Sandra Lynn Doughty, 54, was returned to a treatment center on a transfer of a controlled substance charge by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department Sunday, and has been indicted on a charge of transfer of oxycodone.
Terrell Lee Miller Jr., 37, was arrested by the D'Iberville Police Department on Sunday, July 9, 2017, on a charge of burglary and a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny.
Tyler Jay Morgan, 33, was arrested by the Narcotics Task Force on Saturday, July 8, 2017, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Willie Ray Johnson Jr., 19, was arrested by the Long Beach Police Department on Saturday, July 8, 2017, on two counts of burglary of a residence.
Yuntwine Demetris English, 45, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on Sunday, July 9, 2017, on a hold from the St. Charles (La.) Parish Sheriff's Department on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a theft scheme charge.
Comments