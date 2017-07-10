Bayside Park man arrested on 7th domestic-related charge in 1 year, officials say

Hancock County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Bayside Park man who they say kicked in a door at family home and assaulted a woman before throwing a baseball bat through a window.
Chief Deputy Don Bass said James Arnold Schwartz, 48, was arrested Tuesday and charges of simple assault and malicious mischief.
In addition, a previous bond for an unrelated domestic incident was revoked, jail records show.
Sheriff’s Investigator Mark Allison said Friday that deputies received a report of a disturbance at a residence in Bayside Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Apparently, Allison said, Schwartz was at the residence and had gotten into a verbal argument with some family members.
"He was asked to leave, but when they attempted to close the door, Mr. Schwartz kicked it back open," Allison said. "The door struck a woman in the face and head."
Schwartz then grabbed a red aluminum baseball bat and threw it through the front window of the home, shattering the window, Allison said.
Deputies later arrested Schwartz without further incident, Allison said.
Jail records show that Schwartz has been arrested seven times in the past year for domestic-related charges.
The arrests include: June 11, for contempt of court (failure to appear on a simple assault charge); April 9, for simple assault; March 26, for simple assault; March 8, for violation of a protection order; Dec. 31, 2016, for simple assault and violation of a protection order; October 5, 2016, for simple assault, and May 25, 2016, for aggravated assault (domestic).
The bond on at least one one of those prior charges was revoked after Schwartz’s arrest Tuesday, officials say, though it’s unclear which prior arrest is related to the bond revocation.
Schwartz is held without bond at the Hancock County jail.
