Biloxi police need the public’s help identifying this woman who they say took items from Cindy’s Discount Tobacco on Pass Road on June 30.
Biloxi police need the public’s help identifying this woman who they say took items from Cindy’s Discount Tobacco on Pass Road on June 30. Courtesy Biloxi police
Biloxi police need the public’s help identifying this woman who they say took items from Cindy’s Discount Tobacco on Pass Road on June 30. Courtesy Biloxi police

Crime

July 06, 2017 9:35 PM

Caught on camera: Can you help Biloxi police identify this woman?

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

When Biloxi police responded to an alarm at Cindy’s Discount Tobacco, the person who threw a brick through the glass door had already left the building.

Now, police need the public’s help to identify a woman caught on surveillance camera taking items from the store.

Police Lt. Chris DeBack said police responded to a burglary alarm at the tobacco store on Pass Road just after midnight on June 30 and found the front door had been shattered.

Surveillance footage showed a woman wearing a hood throwing a large brick through the glass door, running inside of the store, taking items and leaving before police could arrive.

DeBack said the woman left on foot with items in her hands, and she is wanted on a charge of burglary of a local business.

Anyone who can help identify the woman should call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, or the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112. Tips can be emailed to ciu@biloxi.ms.us.

Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man fatally shot in Biloxi

Man fatally shot in Biloxi 1:06

Man fatally shot in Biloxi
The judge warned them not to talk! 0:25

The judge warned them not to talk!
Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale 0:47

Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale

View More Video