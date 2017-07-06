Caught on camera: Can you help Biloxi police identify this woman?

When Biloxi police responded to an alarm at Cindy’s Discount Tobacco, the person who threw a brick through the glass door had already left the building.
Now, police need the public’s help to identify a woman caught on surveillance camera taking items from the store.
Police Lt. Chris DeBack said police responded to a burglary alarm at the tobacco store on Pass Road just after midnight on June 30 and found the front door had been shattered.
Surveillance footage showed a woman wearing a hood throwing a large brick through the glass door, running inside of the store, taking items and leaving before police could arrive.
DeBack said the woman left on foot with items in her hands, and she is wanted on a charge of burglary of a local business.
Anyone who can help identify the woman should call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, or the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112. Tips can be emailed to ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
