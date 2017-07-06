Do you know this man? He’s targeting cars in Ocean Springs, police say

Ocean Springs police needs the public’s help to identify a man they say has been taking personal items out of multiple vehicles in the Fort Bayou Estates subdivision.
Capt. William Jackson said one man was caught on surveillance footage trying to open a vehicle, but police believe there could be more suspects.
“CID (Criminal Investigation Division) believes that this individual was not working alone and that there are others that were with him committing these crimes,” Jackson said.
Jackson said several vehicles have been burglarized in the area, and residents should lock their vehicles and be cautious about leaving valuables or cash inside.
Anyone with information about the burglaries should call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
