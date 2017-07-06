3 Alabama inmates escape, one in Mobile

Three inmates are on the loose from minimum-security state prison facilities in Alabama.
Two of the prisoners escaped Thursday.
Prison officials say 39-year-old Danny Norman Howard left a worksite in Mobile County. He’s assigned to the state work release center in Mobile, where he’s serving 20 years on drug charges.
State prison officials say 49-year-old Michael John Klink escaped from the Elba Work Release Center in southeast Alabama earlier Thursday. He was serving 20 years for third-degree burglary.
A statement from the department says 43-year-old Terry Lee Stokes hasn’t been seen since he left a job location in Dadeville on Wednesday. Stokes is serving 20 years for second-degree burglary in Pike County at the state work release center in Alexander City.
