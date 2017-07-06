Gulfport police searching for suspect in overnight homicide

Gulfport police Sgt. Josh Bromen said one person was killed as the result of a shooting early Thursday morning on O’Neal Road.
He said officers responded to a call at 12:49 a.m. regarding shots fired at 14200 O’Neal Road. A person was taken from the apartment complex in a private vehicle to Garden Park Hospital.
Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove said Arthur Etheridge, 34, of Gulfport, died at the hospital from a gunshot wound.
Bromen said Marcus Reginald “Reggie” Hosey, 44, is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting. He is described as a black male weighing 250 pounds and 6 tall.
A vehicle believed to be have been used in connection with the shooting has been found, Bromen said.
If you have information please call 911 or 228-868-5959.
The Sun Herald will update this story.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
