Crime

July 06, 2017 6:14 AM

Gulfport police searching for suspect in overnight homicide

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

Gulfport police Sgt. Josh Bromen said one person was killed as the result of a shooting early Thursday morning on O’Neal Road.

He said officers responded to a call at 12:49 a.m. regarding shots fired at 14200 O’Neal Road. A person was taken from the apartment complex in a private vehicle to Garden Park Hospital.

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove said Arthur Etheridge, 34, of Gulfport, died at the hospital from a gunshot wound.

Bromen said Marcus Reginald “Reggie” Hosey, 44, is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting. He is described as a black male weighing 250 pounds and 6 tall.

A vehicle believed to be have been used in connection with the shooting has been found, Bromen said.

If you have information please call 911 or 228-868-5959.

The Sun Herald will update this story.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

