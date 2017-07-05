She was driving children while intoxicated on July 4, police say, but that’s not all

A woman driving recklessly with several children in the car on the Fourth of July was under the influence, D’Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne said in a press release.
But she faces a total of seven charges after officers found she was wanted in Louisiana on charges including assaulting a police officer.
Officer were notified of a vehicle driving recklessly and headed toward Interstate 110 at about 10:11 p.m. Tuesday. An officer saw the vehicle and stopped it near Rodriguez Street and 3rd Avenue.
Lt. Jason King said the driver, 28-year-old Jessica Hiel of Slidell, was under the influence, and there were several children in the car.
Officers also found she had outstanding warrants through the Slidell Police Department on three charges: aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated flight in a motor vehicle and resisting arrest with violence.
After Tuesday’s incident, she also faces charges of driving under the influence (second offense), child endangerment by driving under the influence, no proof of insurance and driving with a suspended license.
She was taken to the Harrison County jail, where she awaits extradition to Louisiana.
