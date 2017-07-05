She hit her husband with a hammer for messing up her Taco Bell order, police say

A Mississippi woman was arrested after she allegedly struck her husband in the face with a hammer for messing up her Taco Bell order, police say.
Byram Police Chief Luke Thompson told the Clarion-Ledger that Ashley Taylor, 28, was arrested in the 7100 block of Siwell Road Saturday after she hit her husband during an alleged domestic dispute.
The dispute began because the man messed up Taylor’s food order from Taco Bell.
The Clarion-Ledger reports Taylor was charged with simple domestic violence.
