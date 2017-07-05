Crime

July 05, 2017 3:30 PM

Man indicted for allegedly filming girl changing clothes, Pearl River officials say

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

A Picyaune man accused of filming a 15-year-old girl in November while she changed clothes was indicted by a grand jury and arrested in June, according to the Picayune Item.

On June 23, Pearl River County sheriff’s deputies arrested Eugene Byron Hornke, 37, on a charge of photographing or filming another without permission.

Hornke is held at the Pearl River County jail on a $90,000 bond.

Picayune police arrested Hornke on November 29, 2016, after a woman caught him filming her daughter from outside her window while she changed clothes, according to the Picayune Item.

Picayune Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Magri told the newspaper the mother was “crying hysterically” and holding a phone that allegedly belonged to Hornke.

Police found four videos of the girl recorded over two days after they obtained a warrant to search the phone, Magri said.

The grand jury unsealed the indictment on June 23, and Hornke was arrested that day.

Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_

