July 05, 2017 2:55 PM

He fired at a house — and then Pascagoula officers, police say

By Robin Fitzgerald

Pascagoula

Police have arrested a man accused of firing shots at a house and police officers in back-to-back drive-by shootings Tuesday night.

Police arrested Timothy Terrell McWilliams, 22, on two counts of drive-by shooting.

Police had been dispatched to North Fair Street about 9:09 p.m. Tuesday on a complaint of a man who drove by and shot at a house, Pascagoula Police Capt. Doug Adams said.

As officers responded, Adams said McWilliams drove back by and fired at police.

Officers did not return fire and no one was injured, Adams said.

Witnesses gave police information indicating McWilliams was heading to Rose Drive in Moss Point. Police there took McWilliams into custody a short time later, Adams said.

McWilliams was booked at the Jackson County jail Wednesday and held on bonds totaling $100,000 by Judge Michael Fondren.

No details were released on a possible motive for the shootings.

