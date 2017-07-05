He lit a kerosene can on fire and threw it through a window, Coast sheriff says

A D’Iberville man is accused of trying to burn down a home in Gulf Park Estates on Sunday.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said deputies responded to a burglary call at a residence on Clamshell Avenue. When they arrived, a resident of the home was trying to put out a fire in the driveway with a garden hose.
Deputies found a kerosene can with a rag in the lid and video surveillance footage showing a man standing in the front yard with the can in his hand, Ezell said. He can be seen throwing the can through the carport window.
The liquid in the can ignited part of the floor and a wall of the carport. No one was injured in the fire.
Ezell said there seems to be an ongoing dispute between the suspect and someone in the home. Jackson County deputies have responded to the residence four times in the last year.
As a result of the investigation, Tony Truong was charged with arson and booked in the Jackson County jail on a $10,000 bond set by Judge T. Larry Wilson.
