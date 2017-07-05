‘Hard to get away with taking money from a till,’ investigator says

Managers of the Shell gas station on Automall Parkway got suspicious when money in a cash register didn’t match the amounts shown on register tapes, a detective said.
And small items were disappearing from shelves, D’Iberville Police Lt. Marty Griffin said.
Investigation revealed that Brandy Mechele Williamson, 40, took money out of the register and small items that were easily concealed, Griffin said. She was a store clerk at the time.
Griffin said the value of the stolen cash and merchandise total about $1,000.
The store easily figured out how money went missing from the till, or cash drawer, Griffin said.
“It’s hard to get away with taking money from a till these days,” he said.
Police arrested Williamson on an embezzlement charge Monday.
She was booked at the Harrison County jail and was being held on a $10,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.
An embezzlement charge carries maximum penalties of 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
