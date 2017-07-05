South Mississippi felony mugshot arrests for Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Billy Gross, 34, was arrested July 4, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of burglary of a vehicle. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles Stewart, 39, was arrested July 4, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, cocaine base. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court.
Dionte Moore, 22, was arrested July 4, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of fraud.
Hunter Watson, 26, was arrested July 4, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of DUI first offense.
James Schwartz, 48, was arrested July 4, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of malicious mischief. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.
Jennie Gillum, 39, was arrested July 4, 2017, by Biloxi Police on charges of identity theft and credit card fraud.
John Pfeiffer, 42, was arrested July 4, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Johnny Hanley, 50, was arrested July 4, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Joseph Kendrick, 55, was arrested July 4, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on an NCIC hit.
Lester Trahan, 42, was arrested July 4, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of DUI.
Lionel Hamilton, 33, was arrested July 4, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a parole warrant for burglary.
Rube Webb, 42, was arrested July 4, 2017, by Pascagoula Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, all others.
Stacey Kilduff, 26, was arrested July 4, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth. She also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia and contempt of court.
Terrence Williams, 40, was arrested July 4, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Xavier Walker, 28, was arrested July 4, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
