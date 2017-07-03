Hancock County deputy injured in pursuit of man who ran from Louisiana State Police

A Hancock County deputy sheriff was flown to a Mobile, Alabama, hospital after being injured during a pursuit of a vehicle that had run from Louisiana State Police, Sheriff Ricky Adam said.
The suspect, who has been taken into custody in Louisiana, had fled into Hancock County about noon Monday and drove south off Interstate 10, eluding police and deputies who tried to stop him, the sheriff said.
A police car that gave chase reportedly clipped another car and the suspect took off, but crashed near Stennis Space Center, striking a deputy’s patrol car, Adam said.
“The deputy was air-lifted for what I was told as a precautionary measure,” Adam said.
The suspect crossed back into Louisiana and was stopped, he said.
Louisiana State Police were filing charges there.
“We will be filing additional charges,” Adam said.
