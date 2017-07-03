Harold Carter
July 03, 2017 10:52 AM

Police say he was carrying a big knife when he broke into a store

By Kate Magandy

A Gulfport man is in jail after police say he broke into a business and started striking blows to damage items in the store.

Harold Carter, 56, is charged with burglary of a business. He is being held at the Harrison County jail under $35,000 bond set by Justice Judge Brandon Ladner.

Gulfport police responded Sunday to a report of a break-in at Gulfport Tire and Auto on Pass Road by a man carrying a large knife.

When officers arrived, they saw a broken window and then saw Carter in the business, striking and damaging items inside.

Officers arrested Carter without incident.

Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy

