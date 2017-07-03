Police say he was carrying a big knife when he broke into a store

A Gulfport man is in jail after police say he broke into a business and started striking blows to damage items in the store.
Harold Carter, 56, is charged with burglary of a business. He is being held at the Harrison County jail under $35,000 bond set by Justice Judge Brandon Ladner.
Gulfport police responded Sunday to a report of a break-in at Gulfport Tire and Auto on Pass Road by a man carrying a large knife.
When officers arrived, they saw a broken window and then saw Carter in the business, striking and damaging items inside.
Officers arrested Carter without incident.
Kate Magandy
