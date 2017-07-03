Hoyt Loposser, left, and Bryan Cruse
Hoyt Loposser, left, and Bryan Cruse
Hoyt Loposser, left, and Bryan Cruse

Crime

July 03, 2017 9:51 AM

Police nab man during burglary in progress, but say he didn’t act alone

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Biloxi

Investigation has revealed a man found burglarizing a house did not act alone, but was committing the crime for someone else, police said.

Hoyt Logan Loposser, who obeyed police commands to come out of a house on Sunday, committed the burglary because he owed money to Bryan Lee Cruse, Biloxi Police Investigator Justin Branning said.

“He (Loposser) was working off a debt,” he said.

A witness had reported seeing Loposser break in to a house in the 800 block of Cedar Lake Road, Branning said. The neighborhood is south of Popp’s Ferry Road.

Once Loposser was in custody, further questioning and investigation revealed Cruse had dropped him off at the house and gone back to his own home, Branning said.

Police arrested Cruse at his home.

Loposser, 25, and Cruse, 36, each face a residential burglary charge.

Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set Loposser’s bond at $25,000. He set Cruse’s bond at $10,000.

Both men were booked at the Harrison County jail late Sunday night.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The judge warned them not to talk!

The judge warned them not to talk! 0:25

The judge warned them not to talk!
Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale 0:47

Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale
Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 0:30

Home security video captures theft of golf clubs

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos