Police nab man during burglary in progress, but say he didn’t act alone

Investigation has revealed a man found burglarizing a house did not act alone, but was committing the crime for someone else, police said.
Hoyt Logan Loposser, who obeyed police commands to come out of a house on Sunday, committed the burglary because he owed money to Bryan Lee Cruse, Biloxi Police Investigator Justin Branning said.
“He (Loposser) was working off a debt,” he said.
A witness had reported seeing Loposser break in to a house in the 800 block of Cedar Lake Road, Branning said. The neighborhood is south of Popp’s Ferry Road.
Once Loposser was in custody, further questioning and investigation revealed Cruse had dropped him off at the house and gone back to his own home, Branning said.
Police arrested Cruse at his home.
Loposser, 25, and Cruse, 36, each face a residential burglary charge.
Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set Loposser’s bond at $25,000. He set Cruse’s bond at $10,000.
Both men were booked at the Harrison County jail late Sunday night.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
