South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sunday, July 2, 2017

Antonio Cobbins, 34, was arrested July 2, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a probation violation.
Brandon Clack, 24, was arrested July 2, 2017, by Gulfport Police on charges of aggravated assault, and two counts of taking away of a motor vehicle. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of false reporting of a crime.
Bryan Cruse, 36, was arrested July 2, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of burglary of a residence.
David Williams, 49, was arrested July 2, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a probation warrant for felony DUI.
Hoyt Loposser, 25, was arrested July 2, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of burglary of a residence. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Jacob Simmons, 26, was arrested July 2, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
John Foucha, 52, was arrested July 2, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. He also faces misdemeanor charges of DUI other substance, driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession of paraphernalia.
Justin Alexander, 27, was arrested July 2, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Justin Anderson, 27, was arrested July 2, 2017, by Long Beach Police on two alias capias warrants for DUI Counts I and II.
Thomas Everett, 20, was arrested July 2, 2017, by Gulfport Police on two charges of aggravated assault. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of destruction of county property.
Tran Truong, 25, was arrested July 2, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of arson.
