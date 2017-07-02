South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for July 1, 2017

Aseante Romaree Taylor, 19, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, July 1, 2017, on a charge of accessory after the fact to attempted aggravated assault and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Charity Roxanne McDowell, 30, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, July 1, 2017, on a charge of receiving or possession of stolen property.
Erica Renea Chatterjee, 35, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, July 1, 2017, on a parole warrant from a conviction on conspiracy to commit a crime.
Fabian Dontarrius Chestang, 26, was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, July 1, 2017, on a charge of possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor charge of tinted windows.
Harley Allen Henderson, 24, was held at the Harrison County jail Saturday, July 1, 2017, for a private transport company after his indictment on two counts of touching of a child for lustful purposes and one count of sexual battery.
Jarvis Earl Johnson, 25, was held at the Harrison County jail Saturday, July 1, 2017, for a private transport company en route to the Mississippi Department of Corrections on a probation warrant involving a conviction on possession of a controlled substance.
Javon Montreal King, 18, was arrested by the Pascagoula Police Department on Saturday, July 1, 2017, on a charge of armed robbery.
John Curtis Sigalas, 40, was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, July 1, 2017, on an NCIC hit.
Maurice Davance Price, 52, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, July 1, 2017, on a probation warrant from the Mississippi Department on Corrections after conviction of possession of a controlled substance.
Savannah Nikole Gill, 19, was arrested by the D'Iberville Police Department on Saturday, July 1, 2017, on a charge of malicious mischief.
Wilburn Lee McCullom, 69, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, July 1, 2017, on a probation warrant on a larceny conviction and a misdemeanor charge of failure to appear on a charge of no seafood dealer's license.
Comments