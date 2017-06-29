Two surrender in grand larceny case, but felon can’t be found, sheriff says

Two men have been arrested in the theft of an all-terrain vehicle and deputies are looking for a third man who is a felon, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
The ATV was reported stolen June 12 from the 15000 block of Cemetery Road, near C Ladner Road, Peterson said in a news release. The residence has a Gulfport address but is in Harrison County.
Saucier residents Justin Lee Hoda, 24, and Jonathan Edward Tzuanos Jr., 25, turned themselves in Thursday after learning of warrants for their arrest, Peterson said.
They each face a charge of grand larceny.
Hoda and Tzuanos were each being held at the Harrison County jail on a $25,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.
Tyler James Flores, 25, had not been captured as of Thursday afternoon, Peterson said.
Flores has felony convictions on grand larceny and commercial burglary from arrests in 2011 and 2015, the jail docket shows.
