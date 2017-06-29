Second woman arrested after officials find phone inside cell block, deputy says

The story of explaining how a cellphone recently wound up inside the Harrison County jail is a bit more complicated than saying the butler did it.
A woman arrested Tuesday left a cellphone in a public bathroom at the jail, and it wound up on a cell block, but it wasn’t her phone, Sheriff’s Lt. Coley Judy said Thursday.
The phone belongs to 29-year-old Shantrel E. Ross, who supplied the phone, Judy said.
Ross turned herself in Thursday on a charge of introduction of contraband in a correctional facility. It’s punishable by three to 15 years in prison.
“We don’t know yet if she met the other woman in the jail parking lot with the phone or gave it to her somewhere else,” Judy said.
At least two other people, both male inmates, are expected to be charged, he said.
An inmate worker who was cleaning floors retrieved the cellphone from a restroom and gave it to an inmate who had wanted the phone sneaked in, Judy said.
Deputies occasionally search cell blocks for contraband, which is how the cellphone was found earlier this month. Deputies turned the phone over to criminal investigators.
Ross was being held on a $50,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
