Woman impersonating police officer ‘wanted to mess with people,’ investigator said

A woman who was impersonating a Biloxi police officer had oxycodone in her possession when officers responded to a complaint at an apartment complex, a detective said.
Police had been called to Woodland Towns Apartments at 1555 Irish Hill Drive early Thursday morning on a complaint about screaming, Police Lt. Christopher De Back said.
Kristi Renee Hemphill, 43, was being disorderly and appeared to be impaired, he said.
“She was wearing clothing that said ‘police’ on it, and said she was dressed that way because she ‘wanted to mess with people,’ but that wasn’t the words she used,” De Back said.
Hemphill lives at the apartment complex, he said.
She was booked at the Harrison County jail.
Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set bond on the felony drug charge at $10,000.
The impersonation charge is a misdemeanor. That bond, set by Biloxi Municipal Court, is $750.
