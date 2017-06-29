They’d robbed restaurants before and did it again. This time, one threatened to shoot a waitress.

Two Mississippi Coast men who have served time for armed robberies of restaurants have admitted doing it again in Gulfport. Both have been sentenced to prison as habitual offenders, receiving prison terms to be served day for day.
Kelly Seale, 40, of Waveland, and Jamaro Kennedy, 31, of Gulfport, have each been sentenced on guilty pleas in Harrison County Circuit Court in Gulfport, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
On Monday, Seale admitted threatening to shoot a Waffle House waitress when he robbed the restaurant on West Beach Boulevard in Gulfport on Oct. 16, 2015, a news release said. He stole $350 from the register and was caught with the money an hour later.
Seale was found in Bay St. Louis, where he confessed to robbing three different businesses in one night, according to the DA’s Office. One of those robberies was in the Bay at Rosetti’s Liquor Barrel.
Seale had two felony convictions. Judge Larry Bourgeois on Monday sentenced him to 16 years without the hope of parole or early release.
Kennedy, who had three felony convictions, received a 17-year prison term, also ordered by Bourgeois.
Kennedy admitted robbing the Sonic on Creosote Road in Gulfport on Oct. 29, 2013. Kennedy stole the night deposit bag, containing $500, as the fast-food restaurant was closing just after midnight, the news release said. Gulfport police officers parked just around the corner caught him within minutes.
Kennedy has recently pleaded guilty to the armed robbery of a Chipotle restaurant in Shreveport, Louisiana. He received a 10-year prison sentence. Kennedy will finish serving that prison term and be brought back to Mississippi to serve his 17-year term.
Kennedy was sentenced in Gulfport on June 19.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
