South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Anthony Garcia, 43, was arrested June 28, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Beverly Clayton, 53, was arrested June 28, 2017, by the DEA on four charges of prescription fraud and one charge of conspiracy to distribute.
Brandon Trochesset, 44, was arrested June 28, 2017, on two charges of fraudulent transfer or possession of prescription controlled substance.
Brent Boney, 42, was arrested June 27, 2017, by D'Iberville Police on a charge of burglary of a shed.
Brittany Payne, 27, was arrested June 28, 2017, by DEA on charges of conspiracy to distribute or dispense a controlled substance outside the scope of original practice and possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery or deception.
Carole Schwers, 28, was arrested June 28, 2017, by Gulfport Police on probation warrants for manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of precursor chemicals and conspiracy to manufacture a controlled substance. She is on a hold for Pearl River County.
Crystal Owens, 35, was arrested June 28, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
David Kimble, 53, was arrested June 27, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on an alias capias warrant on possession of a controlled substance.
Dorothy McKnight, 43, was arrested June 28, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on three charges of possession of a controlled substance. She also faces two misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia and a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Earl Hickam, 41, was arrested June 28, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana.
Francis Shippey, 65, was arrested June 28, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Frederick Ingram, 29, was arrested June 28, 2017, by Gulfport Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, controlled substance violations, cocaine/heroin sale; and possession of a controlled substance, cocaine/heroin. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of drug paraphernalia.
Harrie Webster, 48, was arrested June 28, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of grand larceny. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Jeremy Conway, 36, was arrested June 28, 2017, on an alias capias warrant for bad checks.
Joseph Griffith, 24, was arrested June 28, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of grand larceny.
Joshua Marques, 29, was arrested June 28, 2017, by Pascagoula Police on a probation violation. He also faces misdemeanor charges of failure to appear.
Lawendell Medious, 23, was arrested June 28, 2017, by Gulfport Police on charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth. He also faces misdemeanor charges of no seatbelt, no driver's license and no proof of insurance.
Maliek Thomas, 22, was arrested June 28, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance. He also was charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.
Marcus Price, 27, was arrested June 28, 2017, by DEA on a charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance outside the scope of professional practice and possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or subterfuge.
Marcus Roberts, 31, was arrested June 28, 2017, by MDOC on a parole warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Harris, 69, was arrested June 28, 2017, by Keesler Air Force Police on a charge of larceny.
Nikita Piernas, 29, was arrested June 28, 2017, by DEA on charges of conspiracy to distrubte or dispense a controlled substance outside the scope of professional practice and dispensing a controlled substance outside the scope of professional practice.
Penny Reese, 32, was arrested June 28, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of motor vehicle operation while under the influence of liquor, drugs or a controlled substance.
Ronald Allen, 41, was arrested June 28, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's office on a probation violation and three counts of transfer of a controlled substance.
Ryland Leger, 25, was arrested June 28, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a deadly weapon by a convicted felon.
Samuel Goudy, 55, was arrested June 28, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession with intent to sell a controlled substance.
Stephania Cenkovich, 42, was arrested June 28, 2017, by D'Iberville Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth. She also faces misdemeanor charges of shoplifting, receiving stolen property, possession of a scheduled substance, bad tag and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Terry Grant, 30, was arrested June 28, 2017, by DEA on three charges of prescription fraud and one charge of conspiracy to distribute.
Thomas Davis, 28, was arrested June 28, 2017, by DEA on five charges of prescription fraud and one charge of conspiracy.
Thomas Williams, 28, was arrested June 28, 2017, on charges of conspiracy to distribute and prescription fraud.
Tony Williams, 27, was arrested June 28, 2017, by Gulfport Police on charges of possession of marijuana and a controlled substance violation.
Tyrone Thomas, 36, was arrested June 28, 2017, by DEA on charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance outside the scope of professional practice and possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or subterfuge.
