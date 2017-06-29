Andrea Opoku, 34, was arrested June 28, 2017, by DEA on charges of possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation or fraud, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance outside the scope of professional practice. She also faces a charge of distribute or dispensing a controlled substance outside the cope of professional practice.
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Sun Herald

June 29, 2017 10:52 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, by Coast law enforcement officials. The charges listed were those shown on the docket at the time it was accessed by the Sun Herald.

