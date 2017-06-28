Thanks for the tip: Five vehicles recovered, 2 arrested in Gautier

A tip that came into Crimestoppers helped Gautier Police recover five stolen vehicles and arrest two men in the case.
Public Information Officer Casey Baxter said in a press release that Gautier’s Criminal Investigation Division received a tip on June 19 that led to the recovery of a vehicle stolen from Mobile.
A suspect was identified in the case and Scielar McKenzie, 18, was arrested and charged in the incident.
Four more vehicles reported stolen were recovered over the next few days and an additional arrest was made. The recovered vehicles were reported stolen from Mobile and Gautier and were recovered in both cities.
Jermaine Shoemaker, 24, was arrested on June 21, 2017, and charged with two counts of motor vehicle theft.
McKenzie is being charged with three counts of motor vehicle theft and another charge of possession of stolen property.
Additional arrests are expected in the case, according to Detective Lt. Jerry Killingsworth.
Baxter said in the press released that Gautier Police Department wanted to thank the public for their help and to Crimestoppers for the tip that led to the first arrest.
