Young teen in custody after drive-by shooting critically wounds older teen

A 15-year-old was taken into custody after a drive-by shooting critically wounded a 17-year-old who was riding a bicycle in Bayside Park, Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said.
Names of the teens, both males, have not been released.
The victim was riding a bicycle on Hancock Drive near Madison Street about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday when the younger teen drove up in a white sport utility vehicle, officials said. The teens reportedly exchanged words. The younger teen allegedly fired at least two shots, according to evidence markers placed in a ditch where deputies said they found the older teen.
It appeared that two bicycles were in the ditch, indicating the wounded teen had been riding with someone.
The 17-year-old was taken to a hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana, where his condition was listed as critical early Wednesday afternoon, Hancock County Chief Investigator Glenn Grannan said.
Before noon, deputies found a white SUV in front of a home on Oktibbeha Street and had it towed in for further investigation, Grannan said.
Deputies arrested the 15-year-old about 12:30 p.m. at a home on East Pike Street.
The sheriff said the weapon believed to be the one that was fired was recovered.
It’s unclear if the 15-year-old will be charged as an adult.
Hancock Drive is a major north-south corridor in Bayside, a rural community west of Bay St. Louis.
The drive-by shooting is the second reported in Bayside since May 17, when a drive-by shooting at a house resulted in no injuries but endangered three people’s lives, according to the sheriff. An arrest was made in that shooting.
SunHerald.com will update this news report as more details become available.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments