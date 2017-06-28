South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Ashley Dupree, 24, was arrested June 27, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance. She is on a hold for MDOC. She also faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and contempt of court.
Ashley Homan, 31, was arrested June 27, 2017, by Pascagoula Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, all others. She also faces misdemeanor charges of failure to appear and simple possession.
Bobby Bunch, 22, was arrested June 27, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Carol Barton, 35, was arrested June 27, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on an alias capias warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Colton Sanders, 25, was arrested June 27, 2017, by Ocean Springs Police on a charge of auto burglary.
Dale Jones, 47, was arrested June 27, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance.
Gabriell Allen, 31, was arrested June 27, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of introducing contraband into a jail.
James Hicks, 46, was arrested June 27, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on an alias capias warrant for taking away of a motor vehicle. He also faces misdemeanor charges of contempt of court and probation violation.
Jennifer Beard, 32, was arrested June 27, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on an alias capias warrant for uttering a forgery.
Jerrayd Jupiter, 29, was arrested June 27, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, marijuana.
Jonathan Walker, 30, was arrested June 27, 2017, by Gulfport Police on an alias capias warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent and an probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Joseph Massey, 29, was arrested June 27, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
Joshua Mills, 24, was arrested June 27, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on two alias capias warrants for burglary of an auto or vessel.
Julian Evans, 35, was arrested June 27, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Kathy Reid, 58, was arrested June 27, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a probation warrant for uttering forgery. She is on a hold for MDOC.
Keonta Grace, 21 , was arrested June 27, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Laterrence Holloman, 30, was arrested June 27, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth.
Megan Reels, 28, was arrested June 27, 2017, by Metro Enforcement Team on charges of probation violation and two charges of possession of a scheduled substance. She also faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, simple assault and shoplifting.
Michael Summerville, 32, was arrested June 27, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on two charges of felon in possession of a weapon.
Michelle Church, 46, was arrested June 27, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of grand larceny.
Nicholas Fontenot, 32, was arrested June 27, 2017, by Gulfport Police on charges of burglary of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and two charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent.
Terrance Magee, 28, was arrested June 27, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of sale of a controlled substance, amphetamine. He is on hold for Wiggins Police. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of false information.
Tiffany Goodman, 26, was arrested June 27, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court.
Timothy Amacker, 41, was arrested June 27, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, amphetamine/dextramphetamine.
