Masked bandit tried to knock out light, but it only improved the lighting

It may be the way he walks, his stance, his clothes, his black mechanic gloves or the sudden appearance of boxes of items he didn’t have before.
Regardless, Biloxi police hope someone can help identify a masked bandit photographed while burglarizing several storage units at AA-AA Mid Coast Storage. The business is on Woolmarket Road just east of two places of worship: St. Mary Catholic Church and Calvary Chapel Gulf Coast.
Surveillance footage shows the man’s face was covered and he wore a dark shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. And the black mechanic gloves.
He cut through the fence to get on the property about 1:20 a.m. Thursday and burglarized five sheds in less than two hours, Investigator Justin Branning said.
“He tried to knock out a light next to a security camera, but it just hung there, and it switched the security camera lighting from night mode to day mode, brightening the videotape footage,” he said.
Video shows he made five trips with boxes of people’s belongings before he left about 3:15 a.m., Branning said.
The manager arrived about three hours later, and told police she noticed locks had been cut off some units that were not being rented, he said. The manager checked the leased units and noticed locks had been cut off three of them and items appeared to be missing, he said.
Branning said police are trying to reach the victims to ask them to determine what was taken and approximate values.
Anyone with information about the burglaries or the man’s identity is asked to call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, its Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112 or Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Or tipsters can email ciu@biloxi.ms.us or give an anonymous tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
