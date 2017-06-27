Crime

June 27, 2017 3:32 PM

One person wounded in shooting at a Pascagoula apartment complex

By Robin Fitzgerald

Pascagoula

Police are investigating a shooting that wounded one person Monday night on the grounds of an apartment complex on Eden Street near Colmer Middle School.

Police responding to Azalea Park Apartments for a report of shots fired about 8 p.m. found one person had been shot outside the housing area, Pascagoula Police Capt. Doug Adams said.

“The person was shot in the hand and in the thigh, but the injuries were not life-threatening,” he said.

The shooter apparently left the scene.

“We are interviewing witnesses and a possible suspect today,” Adam said.

No details were available on what may have led to the shooting.

To give a tip, call the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Or give a tip online at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

