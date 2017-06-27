It started when a teen failed to appear in court. Then things got interesting.

A 17-year-old who had been arrested and taken to an emergency room ran from deputies and assaulted them in the parking lot of Hancock Medical Center, an official said.
The teen had stolen items including a gun and could be charged as an adult pending a review by a Youth Court judge, Hancock County Chief Deputy Don Bass said.
“We were given a 90-day time frame for our juvenile judge to decide whether the teen should be charged as an adult,” Bass said.
“Hopefully, in 90 days, we will be pursuing felony charges and charge him as an adult.”
Deputies with a warrant to arrest the teen for failing to appear in court took him into custody about 4 p.m. Monday in the Bayside Park community, Bass said.
The teen appeared to be reaching for something in his backpack, where deputies allege they found a stolen gun and a stolen watch.
“He resisted arrest and became belligerent when they placed him in a patrol car,” Bass said.
“He then appeared to have some kind of medical emergency, like a seizure, or was faking it, and was taken to Hancock Medical.”
We were given a 90-day time frame for our juvenile judge to decide whether the teen should be charged as an adult. Hopefully, in 90 days, we will be pursuing felony charges to prosecute him as an adult.
Don Bass, Hancock County chief deputy
The youth was in the treatment area of the Emergency Room when he ran out, with deputies chasing him into the parking lot, he said. The teen reportedly resisted arrest again and assaulted two deputies.
“He fought them,” Bass said.
Deputies tried to use a Taser to subdue him. The Taser deployed but did not make contact with the teen’s body, he said. Deputies finally gained control of him.
One deputy sustained injuries to a shoulder, wrist and arm, Bass said. The other had minor scrapes and cuts. Both were treated at the hospital and released.
Since the Hancock County jail does not house juveniles, the teen was taken to the Adams County jail. Hancock County has an agreement with Adams County to take juveniles into custody, Bass said.
No information was available on why the teen was under Youth Court supervision.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments