Crime

June 26, 2017 2:22 PM

Owner to be charged in pit bull attack on runner

By Anita Lee

Vancleave

Misdemeanor leash-law violations will be filed against the owner of three pit bulls who attacked a runner at 6 a.m. Monday, officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a news release that the runner reported the dogs ran out of a yard in the 1000 block of Paige Bayou Road and attacked him.

The news release said a neighbor came outside and called 911. The dogs stopped their attack when they saw the neighbor, Ezell said.

Animal control officers caught the dogs and took them to the Jackson County Animal Shelter. The jogger was treated at Ocean Springs hospital and released, sheriff’s department spokeswoman Marcia Hill said.

Hill said investigators have identified the owner of the property from which the pit bulls attacked but have not yet located him.

Shelter Director Joe Barlow said the dogs have been quarantined under a 10-day bite hold. If Barlow and his animal control officers determine the dogs are vicious, they will be euthanized.

Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99

