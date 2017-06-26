Credit card skimmer found at Biloxi gas station, police say

Biloxi police are asking for the public’s help to find two men believed to be involved in a credit card fraud scheme.
On June 11, several people reported their credit cards had been used for fraudulent charges at a business on Pass Road in Biloxi.
Surveillance video shows two men making transactions after arriving at the business together in a white, four-door sedan. No tag number is available.
An investigation by Biloxi police revealed several of the victims had used the same gas station close to the time that the fraudulent charges were applied to their credit cards.
Gulfport police then assisted and recovered a credit card skimming device from a gas pump at the business.
Anyone who has information on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at emailto:ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 – online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
