Suspect allegedly said ‘I’m going to off the kid’ in Kingston Frazier case

Dwan Wakefield, one of three men charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Kingston Frazier, enters the Madison County Justice Court on Monday, June 26, 2017, in Canton, Miss. Madison County Justice Court Judge Bruce McKinley will consider the case against Byron McBride, Wakefield and D'Allen Washington, deciding whether there is enough evidence to bind the case over to a grand jury. Rogelio V. Solis AP